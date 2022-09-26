Michaels opens new store in London

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Michaels opened its doors to the London community for the first time over the weekend.

Michaels, an arts, crafts and home decor store, celebrated its grand opening in London on Saturday, Sept. 24. The store has self-checkout registers, a framing center, and of course, crafts and DIY supplies you may need.

The store also has a buy online, pick up in-store feature and curbside pick-up.

“As a local, I am so excited [we opened] our first Michaels in London,” said Store Manager Darrick Samples.“Our whole team is thrilled to offer the best of Michaels to London’s creative community of Makers, teachers, small business owners and more. Everyone is welcome at our craft table!”

The store is located at 106 London Shopping Center.