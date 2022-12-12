Michael Wright receives 2023 Kentucky Educational Support Staff Professional Award

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Michael Wright, an instructional assistant at the Calloway County Day Treatment Center, received the 2023 Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award on Monday.

Wright is the second honoree, joining Gallatin County’s Heather LeBlanc who was recognized on Dec. 9.

“I certainly didn’t expect this today. I am humbled and to hear all of these nice things said about me is a little embarrassing too,” said Wright in a press release. “I’ve been successful in most things I’ve done and in order to make that happen, I’ve had to have a lot of help from coworkers and colleagues. I’m deeply grateful to my colleagues for helping me.”

The award was created in 2020 by Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman to recognize the state’s more than 46,000 classified school employees — which are employees whose roles include driving students to school, preparing their meals, working with partner agencies and more.

As winners, Wright and LeBlanc’s names have been forwarded to the U.S. Department of Education for consideration for the 2022 national Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award. The RISE award, which recognizes classified school employees who have displayed excellence in serving students, was passed by Congress in 2019 and is overseen by USED.