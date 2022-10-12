Mexican business owner is inspiring others including his family

Papi's Mexican Restaurant owner, Marcos Valdes has inspired his nephew to pursue his new clothing business at 17

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – From humble beginnings to now becoming an inspiration for others including his family, the man behind Papi’s Mexican Restaurant is reflecting on his journey, creating the restaurant.

What started as a dream for Marcos Valdes has become a reality.

Owning a couple restaurants in the city of Lexington but the journey of being a business owner wasn’t an easy one.

Marcos is originally from Córdoba, in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

“I came to Lexington 22 years ago from Mexico, and my whole life in Mexico was working in restaurants. So I was very familiar with the concept and then when I came here, obviously I started working in restaurants too,” recalls Valdes, who is now the owner of Papi’s Mexican Restaurant.

After years of patience, hard work and savings, the impossible became possible for Valdes.

“Finally, about five years ago, I found the place not too expensive. It was a tricky place. Because he doesn’t have too much parking in his own second floor. But I went for it anyway, I wanted to do it and I did it in any paid off,” he says.

His original location on Euclid Avenue remains open, having survived the pandemic.

When asked how did he end up in Lexington, Valdes says it is all thanks to his mother.

“We were seven siblings. So she came over here and she loved the place. And then she met my stepfather she married him and then, she was able to bring us all along,” he also says.

The hard work and determination of Valdes has even inspired his nephew to also pursue his own clothing business.

“Seeing Marcos and how much work that he did put into, of course, he said, 18 years working just as a server, that helps a lot growing up seeing that because you realize that it’s more about like putting your head down and just going and doing it more than you can talk about it,” adds his nephew, Jayd Huynh who just opened a clothing store online, called Everthing’s Possible.

Marcos and his nephew say it is great to see the Hispanic and Latino population continue to grow in Lexington.

“I’ve seen explosion of growth from the Hispanic community. It’s wonderful,” says Marcos.

Valdes adds that his mother often expresses how proud she is of him.