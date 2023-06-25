Metro Nashville PD investigating “apparent suicide” of Kentucky man

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVQ)- The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating the apparent suicide of a 30-year-old Kentucky man.

The Nashville International Airport says in a release the incident happened just around 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

The police department says the man jumped from the 6th floor of a BNA airport parking garage.

Airport police were talking to the man about his depressed state when he ran and jumped.

They say the incident is not impacting travel.

They ask that anyone who is experiencing a mental crisis is urged to call the crisis lifeline at 988.