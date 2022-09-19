Meth, cash, gun seized from Laurel County motel room

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A joint drug investigation resulted in the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, a gun and more from a Laurel County motel room.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team, Kentucky State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began an investigation on Friday, Sept. 16 at 3:13 a.m.

The investigation led to a search warrant being sought and then executed on a room at a motel in southern Laurel County, where police say they found a man and woman along with 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, digital scales, glass pipes and other paraphernalia. The man was also in possession of a gun.

Bradley Lawson, of Nicholasville, and Amy Johnson, of Corbin, were arrested and charged with the following:

Lawson – trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Johnson – trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.