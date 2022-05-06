Metcalfe County woman indicted for abuse of an adult

The investigation began after a referral from the Adult Protection Branch within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Friday that an investigation conducted by his Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control led to the indictment of Syriah “Jordan” Scott, 26, of Edmonton, Kentucky, for abuse of an adult.

On April 28, 2022, a Metcalfe County Grand Jury indicted Scott for one count of Knowingly Abusing or Neglecting an Adult, a Class C Felony.

Detective Chris Knifley of the Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control investigated the case after receiving a referral from the Adult Protection Branch within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

To file a Medicaid fraud or abuse complaint, visit ag.ky.gov/MedicaidFraud or call at 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384).