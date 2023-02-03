Metal detectors stop student from bringing loaded gun into Dunbar high school, officials say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Metal detectors stopped a student from bringing a loaded gun into the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on Friday, school officials told ABC 36.

According to an email from acting principal Andrea Tinsley to parents, security ambassadors found a gun while checking a student’s bag as they entered the school through metal detectors. The student was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

No one was injured in this incident.

“While news such as this can make us all vulnerable, we are thankful that our school safety and security protocols helped prevent this weapon from entering our hallways and classrooms today,” Tinsley said in the email.

No other information was immediately available.

School officials say they will answer questions and share more information at 2:30 p.m. at the John D. Price Administration Building, at 450 Park Place.