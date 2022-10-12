Meredith selected as Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection Committee chairman

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky state Senator Steve Meredith has been selected to serve as chairman of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection Committee.

Meredith is a Republican from Leitchfield. He succeeds the late Sen. C.B. Embry, who was the committee’s longtime chairman. Embry died last month after a long battle with cancer.

Meredith, acknowledging he’s got some large shoes to fill in Embry’s absence, says he’s honored that president Stivers chose him.

The committee deals with issues such as veterans’ rights, benefits, education, health care and nursing homes as well as military affairs and civil defense, the national guard and local law enforcement.