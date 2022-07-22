Mercer County pool closed since 2019 reopens

Anderson Dean Community Park pool closed following COVID-19 and mechanical issues

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. ( WTVQ) – After being closed since August 2019, the Anderson Dean Community Park pool in Mercer County reopened Friday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don Guay, Anderson Dean Park Board President, says it wasn’t just the Coronavirus that kept the doors shut.

“When we came back in 2021 to open the pool, we found several issues that needed to be addressed, mostly mechanical issues,” said Guay.

With the maintenance issues fixed, the fun has started again. The reopening brought a big celebration Friday with food trucks and a band.

Miranda Fizo, a nearby resident, took advantage of the pool’s opening with her daughter.

“It’s nice to have someplace like this close by; we live in Danville, so it’s right down the road,” said Fizo.

Mercer County judge-executive Scott Moseley helped oversee the reopening and said he’s grateful for the support through this long process.

“Everybody has just been giving support, understanding, ideas, people to contact that could help. It was just again the outpouring of love,” said Moseley.

Moseley added there will be free admission all weekend for those who want to get out and cool down, all while having fun.