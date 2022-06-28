Mercer County Chamber of Commerce teams up with Mercer Humane Society for kitten needs

Humane Society Day at the Chamber is June 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mercer County Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the Mercer Humane Society to hold a donation drive to collect items for kittens.

According to organizers, the humane society is in dire need of items for kittens. “Humane Society Day at the Chamber” was scheduled to take place at the Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to help fulfill a list of needs.

According to the shelter, the goal is to collect items for cats and kittens, in particular baby formula for kittens and kitten food, along with clumping kitty litter.

Cats and kittens up for adoption are also available.

If you missed out on the donation drive, organizers say you can still donate items and money. For more information on how to contact the shelter, click HERE.