Mental health experts share ways to talk to children about Texas deadly school shooting

Psychologists say it's important to show kids how you're feeling but to also monitor what you show them

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deadly school shooting in Texas on Tuesday has some parents wondering how to talk to their children about the tragedy.

Mental health experts in Central Kentucky shared some tips on how to have those difficult conversations with children who may be scared or have a lot of questions.

Emotions that come after a tragedy aren’t just felt by adults. Psychologists say it’s important to show kids how you’re feeling but to also monitor what you show them depending on their age.

“So, just acting like presenting it factually and acting like it doesn’t affect you, is not necessarily healthy,” said Dr. Katherine Stone, a licensed psychologist. “But a child seeing a parent wailing in the corner or too anxious to leave the house, or refusing to send their kid to school, that level of anxiety can be detrimental to your child.”

Dr. Stone says to try and avoid a constant stream of media while the topic is topic. She says little ones in particular should hear about it from you before the rumor mill. Stone suggests ‘dosing’ the trauma to your child by giving them time to talk out their feelings and ask questions, while also letting them continue living life and being a kid.

“It’s going to be a constant feed and being reminded of it constantly is not good for your child’s mental health,” explained Dr. Stone.

The Woodford County Health Department says prevention is one of its’ focuses and it considers gun safety to fall under that category. Cassie Prather, public health director at the Woodford County Health Department, encourage everyone to tighten up on gun safety within their own homes, saying that’s where prevention to these tragedies should start.

“You have to talk about it, I think not talking about it is the worst because then your kids, the community are left to speculate,” explained Prather.

Wednesday was the last day of school in many districts including Fayette County. The school system provided a list of resources to help with talking to kids about the Texas tragedy HERE.