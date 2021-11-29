Menorah lit downtown, first night of Hanukkah

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah and the Chabad of the Bluegrass started celebrations with a public lighting of the menorah in the Government Center of Lexington. Rabbi Shlomo Litvin and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton lit the first candle of a menorah in the downtown window facing E Main St.

“[Sunday], we light one candle, one strong light fighting against the darkness and we encourage everyone to be that light in their community, to be that one light that adds and adds a little bit more light, a little bit more glow and little bit more joy to their community,” says Rabbi Litvin.

Litvin says this public menorah is one of 15,000 worldwide and Sunday’s celebration kicks off a week of festivities across the Commonwealth. Litvin says more public menorah lightings will take place this week in celebration. For more information, check out the Chabad of the Bluegrass Facebook page HERE.