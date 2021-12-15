Menifee County Schools out remainder of 2021 due to rise in COVID-19 cases

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Menifee County, the public school system cancelled classes for the rest of 2021, according to the school district.

There will be no in-person classes or virtual instruction Dec. 15-17, 2021, according to school officials. The holiday break was already scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Classes are scheduled to resume after the holiday break on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, according to the district.