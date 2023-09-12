Memorial Stair Climb honors 9/11 heroes

The event is geared to allow people to honor the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice. Their heroism lives on more than two decades later.

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): It’s been 22 years since nearly 3,000 Americans were killed in unprecedented acts of terrorism. In Central Kentucky, the annual September 11th ‘Memorial Stair Climb’ took place a Kroger Field in Lexington Monday night. The event is geared to allow people to honor the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice. Their heroism lives on more than two decades later.

The ringing of the bell pays tribute to firefighters and police officers who lost their lives on 9/11 to remember the 343 first responders who bravely gave their lives that day. Michael Hurt is a firefighter for the Lexington Fire Department, “As a first responder, even though we are not in New York, we’re brothers, we’re sisters, we’re family,” Hurt said.

Folks were given a badge with the name of a firefighter, or police officer who died. Hundreds of people came out to the Memorial Stair Climb to take part including those who aren’t first responders. Participants climbed 110 flights of stairs, the same number that New York City firefighters climbed to rescue civilians.

Troy Von went to the event last year. “Mainly what I think about is what they might have been thinking about, going to save people, and then them giving the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

For Suzanne Kincer this was her first time. “These people walked up those steps not knowing if they would come home to their families that night,” she said.

Organizers said they’re climbing for those, not only whose lives were lost, but also for those who had to go into work the very next day knowing what they would find.

“They gave everything to help those that were trapped in those buildings,” Hurt said. 9/11 a day to never forget those that went before us.