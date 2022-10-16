Memorial for fallen Bardstown officer Jason Ellis is vandalized

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) –

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after someone vandalized the memorial to fallen Bardstown Kentucky officer Jason Ellis.

The Sheriff’s office says the memorial area at the ramp of exit 34 on b-g parkway was vandalized sometime between Sunday October 9th and Thursday October 13th.

The Sheriff’s office says someone also removed a metal memorial flag and damaged property.

Investigators say the flag was bolted to a metal fastener and anchored into a rock, calling the theft deliberate and calculated and yet another blow to Jason’s family and the community as a whole.

Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on May 25, 2013, and there have not been any arrests in the case.

If you have any information regarding this theft or saw anything unusual at this location during that time, please call the Nelson County Sheriff’s office.

A $1500 reward is in place for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible.