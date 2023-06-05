Meeting about Douglass pool frustrations to be held Monday evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington pool closed since Memorial Day is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, but some community members are holding a meeting Monday night to voice their concerns.

The city’s aquatic centers opened last month and neighborhood pools were supposed to open Saturday, however, the Douglass neighborhood pool remains closed.

The city says the delay is due to an issue with a pump line, but parks and recreation crews were “hard at work” and expect the pool to open Tuesday.

Nietta Gerton took to social media this weekend — calling on the community to speak out tonight.

Gerton says they’re collecting comments regarding the need to renovate Douglass pool.

The meeting is happening at 6 p.m. at the Douglass Park shelter.