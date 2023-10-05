Meet Nolia, Amethyst and Waffles: Cincinnati Zoo’s new manatees







CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTVQ) — Three orphaned manatees Nolia, Amethyst and Waffles are now swimming in Manatee Springs at the Cincinnati Zoo after a long journey from Tampa.

The three arrived in Ohio on Oct. 1 and have been acclimating to their new surroundings for the past few days.

Now, visitors can see them starting Friday during regular zoo hours.

The three will remain at Manatee Springs for rehabilitation until they’ve all hit their goal weight of at least 600 pounds — which is ideal for them to be released back into Florida waters.

“The girls are doing great, and we were even able to open Manatee Springs sooner than expected,” said Kim Scott, curator of mammals. “With the arrival of these three, Cincinnati Zoo will have cared for 29 manatees since we began participating in the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership in 1999. It’s never routine, but I will say that this transfer was about as smooth as it gets.”

Nolia weighs 265, Amethyst weighs 275 pounds and Waffles’ weight came in at 325 pounds.

The Florida manatee, downgraded from endangered to threatened in 2018, is at risk from both natural and man-made causes of injury and mortality, according to a press release.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.