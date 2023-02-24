Meet Hope, a sweet girl recovering from 6 ‘severely’ broken bones looking for a forever home









MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) — When a concerned driver pulled over in Midway to help a stray dog, she didn’t know her simple act of kindness would be the difference between life and death for the dog.

The dog, whom Woodford Humane Society staff named Hope, did a remarkable job of masking what must have been extreme pain — she had six severely broken bones in her pelvis, right femur and both of her tibias and fibulas.

Sadly, Hope’s exam and X-rays revealed that while the breaks were recent, her bones had already begun to heal in their broken positions and could not be re-set.

But, in spite of everything she has experienced, Hope is a sweet, outgoing and affectionate dog.

The shelter says Hope isn’t in need of a foster home due to her need for strict supervision, but she will need a forever home eventually.

If you’d like to learn more about how to adopt Hope, you can call 859-873-5491 and whoever is the best fit for her once she has been cleared by the vet will be able to bring her home.