Meet Fritz: Cincinnati Zoo’s hippo team selects name for Fiona’s brother!

CINCINNATI, OH. (WTVQ) — Fiona’s little brother, born at the Cincinnati Zoo earlier this month, is named Fritz!

The zoo’s hippo care team selected two names, Fritz and Ferguson, from thousands of name suggestions and asked the public to weigh in on which they preferred. Fritz won with 56 percent of the 223,542 votes (or 125,183).

“We would have been happy with either name, but we really think the name Fritz fits this spunky little guy’s personality,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s head hippo keeper Wendy Rice in a press release. “We also thought it was funny that it was suggested because ‘Fritz’ is here due to Bibi’s birth control being ‘on the fritz’.”

The zoo received name suggestions from every state and more than 60 counties.

Fritz and his mom Bibi are bonding inside for now, but it won’t be long before the zoo starts habitat and hippo introductions. During that time, Hippo Cove may be closed at times and the live cams (available to members and virtual members) turned off.

In the meantime, you can look for Fritz updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.