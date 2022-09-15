Medina Spirit sculpture unveiled at Old Friends

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new sculpture at Old Friends in Georgetown honors a racing legend.

The sculpture of Medina Spirit was unveiled Thursday at the racehorse retirement farm.

Artist Kiptoo Tarus created the sculpture which memorializes the American thoroughbred.

“Most of the time I am looking at the features where the ears, the nose and the eyes, especially, the eyes, capturing the eyes,” said Tarus.

Medina Spirit finished first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby but was later disqualified.

He came in second in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic and third in the Preakness Stakes.

Medina Spirit died last December during a track workout.