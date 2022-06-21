Medical marijuana committee first meeting, plans townhall meetings for community

Team Kentucky's Medical Cannabis Advicory Committee has two town hall meetings scheduled in July

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky legislature again blocked a bill this year that would legalize medical marijuana. Governor Andy Beshear says he’s working to take action on this through an executive order.

The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee says in 37 states, patients can work with healthcare providers to get a marijuana prescription instead of opioids. According to the committee, weed can help a variety of chronic illnesses to include Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, cancer and PTSD.

The committee is made up of 17 people from across the state with many different jobs like doctors, law enforcement and addiction advocacy groups. The committee plans to hold townhall meetings where anonymous anecdotal evidence can be shared. It will then work to advise Governor Beshear and give a voice to anyone who is interested on this issue.

“What we’re talking about here is a doctor’s ability to work with their patients to prescribe the best medication and treatment they have to offer and we think the citizens of the Commonwealth deserve to have this,” says Ray Perry, co-chair of the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.

“Let’s move through this process, let’s try to develop the best information we can to provide to Governor Beshear and also would be useful to our legislative body and anybody interested in this issue,” says Kerry Harvey, co-chair of the committee.

The committee chairs say whether Beshear chooses to take executive action or not isn’t their concern, they just want to give him the best and most well-rounded information for that decision.

The committee says it doesn’t have a timeline, but will work as fast as it can. The two townhall meetings are scheduled for July 6th at 5:30 P.M. at the UPIKE Health Professions Education Building and the other July 19th at 5:30 P.M. at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Frankfort.

More information about the committee and the townhall meetings can be found at THIS LINK.