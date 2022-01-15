Medical examiner’s report shows baby died of meth intoxication, mother charged

Shaylynn Curtis has been charged with murdering her five-month old son

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – A medical examiner’s report shows a five-month old boy died of acute methamphetamine intoxication last year and now the baby’s mother has been charged with murder, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say on October 25, 2021, the baby died while in the care of his mother, Shaylynn Curtis, in a home on E. Adams Mill Road in Trigg County.

KSP says Curtis took her dead son to a friend’s house, later returned back home, wrapped the child in a blanket and put him in the attic.

State Police say Curtis didn’t make any attempts to call 911 or seek any medical help. Investigators say it was some of Curtis’ friends who were concerned about the welfare of the baby and called 911.

Curtis was arrested and initially charged with Abuse of a Corpse. When KSP detectives received the medical examiner’s report on the baby’s cause of death on December 15, 2021, the new information was presented to a Trigg County Grand Jury. KSP says an indictment warrant was issued for Curtis on Jan. 14, 2022. She was served with the warrant charging her with Murder, according to State Police.

She was taken to the Christian County Jail.