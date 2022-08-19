Medical bill fundraiser for man hospitalized after hit and run in Lexington

Clay County native Travis James was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a hit and run Saturday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A “GoFundMe” has been created for an eastern Kentucky man injured in a hit-and-run in Lexington over the weekend. The GoFundMe started Thursday morning and by Thursday night, nearly $9,000 had been raised to help Clay County native Travis James with medical expenses.

“It’s ripped my heart and soul out of me,” says Adam Nicholson, bandmate and close friend of James. “It’s been a waking nightmare.”

Saturday night, James’ friends say he was crossing Second Street in downtown Lexington when he was hit by car at North Broadway. James’ friends say he’s been in the hospital with broken and fractured bones, a collapsed lung and some brain damage.

“As of right now, he’s in better care. He’s looking much better, he’s seeming much better, but he is fighting,” says China Morton, organizer of James’ GoFundMe. “In all honesty, he’s currently on a ventilator.”

James’ road to recovery is going to be a long one. Once he’s released from the hospital, he’ll still have to undergo physical therapy and rehab for his life-threatening injuries. All of the medical care comes with a hefty price tag, but that’s where his friends come in.

“We just want him to focus on getting stronger, getting better and bouncing back and being the same type of person that he was before any of this ever tragically happened,” says Morton.

James’ friends say before the accident he was an artist to his core – a musician, an illustrator, a chef.

“He’s a very very special person and he means the absolute most to me and I can’t wait until he gets out of this,” says Nicholson about his Best Man. “This is going to be a giant hill to climb but eastern Kentucky boys are used to climbing hills so we’re going to get through this no matter what.”

The band Travis James is in, Hawkbill, will be holding a benefit concert to help with medical bills in Whitesburg on October 30th. More information about Hawkbill’s benefit concert will be posted to its Facebook page at the link HERE.

A link to the GoFundMe to go towards James’ medical bills can be found HERE.