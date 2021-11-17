Meat processing plant could bring 1,300 jobs to Missouri

“The process will take some time, but we feel very good about what we have seen in Warren County, Missouri,” said AFG Executive Vice President Jim Rathke.

The plant has become the center of a political debate in Kentucky with sparring between Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Gov. Andy beshear over who was involved in recruiting the company, what could have been done differently and the state’s beef industry which has pushed for large beef processors to come to the state for more than 20 years.

Much of the state’s beef processing is concentrated in the hands of a couple of foreign-owned companies and many cattle producers are driving their cows 500 miles for processing or fattening.

During a meeting Wednesday of the Joint Interim Committee on Agriculture, Republican members placed blame on Beshear and said it is considering legislation that would require either representatives of the Farm Bureau or the Agriculture Department be on the state economic development gboard to be guaranteed a seat at the table when ag-related economic development projects are looking at the state.

“We don’t want a repeat of what happened in Christian County,” Sen. Agriculture Committee Chairman Paul Hornback, a Shelbyville Republican, said, referring to the American Foods plant and its look at Christian County, Ky., where several local officials opposed the plant.

Meanwhile, Missouri leaders were pleased the state has been chosen for a state-of-the-art beef processing facility that is expected to have a billion dollar economic impact on the state.

Mike Deering, executive vice president of the Missouri Cattle Association, tells Brownfield that it means an opportunity for the state’s cattle producers.