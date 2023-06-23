Meadowthorpe Park’s playground officially open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Meadowthorpe Park in Lexington is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.

City leaders say the new playground is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Mayor Linda Gorton says $26 million was dedicated to developing, expanding and upgrading parks across the city, including $10 million for the Meadowthorpe playground.

The new playground is geared toward children of all ages.

Parks and Rec says Duncan Park is expected to be completed in the next few weeks and several others will see improvements in the near future as well.

The park is located at 333 Larch Lane.