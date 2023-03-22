McDonald’s, state leaders celebrate National Agriculture Week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — State leaders gathered Wednesday to honor National Agriculture Week at McDonald’s.

At a celebration and tasting event, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles joined local suppliers and McDonald’s franchisees to talk about how the relationship between McDonald’s and Kentucky farmers supports agribusiness across the state and provides quality ingredients for McDonald’s to serve customers.

Quarles also signed a proclamation honoring everyone who contributes to Kentucky’s agriculture community.

In 2021, the McDonald’s system bought more than $379 million worth of items in Kentucky including more than 200 million pounds of chicken, 210 million pounds of soybeans, 640 million pounds of corn and 68,000 gallons of milk.