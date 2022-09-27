McDonald’s selling happy meals to adults

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — McDonald’s Happy Meals are iconic .

The specially-designed box with a hamburger, fries and a toy inside was, and still is, a special treat for many kids.

And for a limited time — you can relive the nostalgia!

Starting Monday, McDonald’s is collaborating with a popular streetwear brand to sell happy meals to adults.

The new adult happy meals are called Cactus Plant Flea Market boxes.

You can order them with a Big Mac or a 10-piece chicken McNuggets. They come with fries, a drink and even a toy!

The toys are McDonald’s famous mascots redesigned including grimace, hamburglar, and birdie.

There’s also a new one named cactus buddy.

No word yet on how much they will cost.