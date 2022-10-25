McDonald’s McRib back (again) for ‘farewell tour’

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Fast food fanatics, the McRib is making a comeback — again…but only for a farewell tour.

And yes, McDonald’s is calling it the McRib Farewell Tour.

It’ll be back on the menu on Oct. 31st for a Halloween that’s more saucy than spooky.

The 520-calorie sandwich with seasoned boneless pork dipped in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with chopped onions and pickles is famous for being a favorite limited-time treat for the fast-food giant.

You have until Nov. 20 to make your McRib goodbyes.