McDonald’s helps celebrate Kentucky agriculture

Wednesday, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles declared this week "National Agriculture Week"

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s National Agriculture Week, after a proclamation was signed today by Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles.

The signing took place Wednesday morning at McDonald’s on Georgetown Road in Lexington.

Dr. Quarles was joined by area McDonald’s franchise owners and Kentucky suppliers, who provide ingredients for McDonald’s.

According to Dr. Quarles, Kentucky supplied about $546 million dollars worth of products to McDonald’s in 2020, including more than 260 million pounds of chicken, and 1.1 million gallons of milk.

“This just goes to show you that no matter who you are or where you’re from, agriculture touches every Kentuckian and more than just three times a day. Companies like McDonald’s buying big orders, you’re supporting Kentucky farmers across our state,” said Dr. Quarles.

To celebrate the proclamation, those at Wednesday’s event also got a tasty bite of a new McDonald’s menu item: the Crispy Chicken Biscuit.