McConnell to return to Senate after fall, concussion hospitalized him in March

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to return to work on Monday after a fall and concussion hospitalized him in early March.

“I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people,” McConnell wrote on Twitter at 2:30 p.m.

The 81-year-old Republican was at dinner on March 8 when he tripped and fell. In addition to a concussion, he also had a rib fracture.

He was released from the hospital on March 13, and, upon the advice of his doctor, moved to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy to continue his recovery.