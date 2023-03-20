McConnell Springs Park holding guided walk as park of Water Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As part of Water Week, a guided tour will be hosted at McConnell Springs Monday evening to learn about water features unique to the area and the role of the park throughout Lexington’s history.

Water Week is a celebration of water, put together by Kentucky American Water; UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment; and the City of Lexington.

The tour will be in English and Spanish and begins today at 5:30 p.m.

Kentucky has over 90,000 miles of surface rivers and streams, according to the City of Lexington, and this week is dedicated to learning about them.