McConnell announces support for bill that would make it harder to overturn a certified presidential election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has made a move that puts him at sharp odds with former president Donald Trump.

Tuesday, the Kentucky Republican announced his support for legislation that would make it harder to overturn a certified presidential election.

McConnell pointed directly at the U.S. Capitol riots as a reason the new legislation was needed.

“I’ll proudly support the legislation provided nothing more than technical changes were made to its current form. Congress’ process for counting their presidential elector’s votes was written 135 years ago. The chaos that came to a head on January 6th of last year certainly underscored the need for an update,” McConnell said.

The Senate Rules Committee voted overwhelmingly to bring the bill before the full Senate.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was the only committee member to oppose it.

The Senate does not expect to vote on the legislation until after the midterm elections.

Trump has called on GOP senators to vote against the legislation.

This, after a majority of House Republicans opposed their chamber’s version of the bill last week.