Maysville, Ky. wins Best Southern Small Town in USA Today poll

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Maysville, Kentucky won the Best Southern Small Town award in a recent USA Today poll.

The small-town delights, like the Russell Theatre and Washington Opera House to numerous art galleries, restaurants and the Old Pogue Distillery pushed Maysville to No. 1. Plus, the town is home to one of the largest collections of museum-quality miniatures in the world, at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center.

The city prides itself on a beautiful, historic river community with the charm of a small town while “being a progressive and cultural city,” according to the town’s website. “Come explore and you will fall in love with the legendary character and people of Maysville,” the website reads.

Below is a list of the top 10 Best Small Towns in the South for 2023, voted on by USA Today readers:

Maysville, Kentucky Alexander City, Alabama West Monroe, Louisiana Abingdon, Virginia Pauls Valley, Oklahoma Bryson City, North Carolina Eureka Springs, Arkansas Marfa, Texas St. Augustine, Florida Beaufort, South Carolina

“WE WON!!! MANY THANKS TO ALL WHO VOTED!!! 🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊” the city’s Facebook post read after being notified of its win.