Mayors review the hardships of 2021, look ahead to the new year

In Beattyville, Mayor Scott Jackson is optimistic even though the community is still recovering after severe flooding in February and March.

BEATTYVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- 2021 has been a challenging year between the pandemic, natural disasters and the rising cost of almost everything. Some smaller communities have been hit particularly hard.

“We’re gonna rebound but it’s going to take a while,” Jackson said. “A lot of the trailers were destroyed, we had several businesses that were flooded.”

Business owners and home builders are still trying to find the money to the cover costs.

“Prices went up so much,” Jackson said.

A positive note: 80% of Beattyville businesses are back open.

The city also had to close the lobby of city hall due to COVID cases.

The challenges of the pandemic continue in Winchester, as well. Mayor Ed Burtner knows a thing or two about a challenge.

“You cant really talk about 2020, 2021, or even 2022 without talking about COVID,” Burtner said. “There’s a lot of families that have lost loved ones and you grieve for them.”

Downtown Winchester was flooded earlier this year.

“We’re coming back, we’re building back. We have a lot of jobs in our businesses and industries that need to be filled and hopefully in the coming year, we can focus a bit more on that,” Burtner said.

Burtner says he has some unfinished business before his final day in office. He says he’d like to bring back several festivals that were canceled due to the pandemic. He also wants to continue revitalizing area parks.

Mayor Jackson in Beattyville says city leaders are planning to build a town square for the community to gather for special events.