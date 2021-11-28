Mayor’s “Merry Mingling” supports Small Business Saturday

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Berea celebrated Small Business Saturday and kicked off the holiday season with an event in Artists’ Village for the whole family. Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley says he wanted to get the community outside to enjoy local businesses and fellowship and what better way to do that than on Small Business Saturday with a tree lighting and special visit from Santa.

This is the first year the mayor has held a “Merry Mingling” event, but Fraley says he is thrilled to see so many people coming out to support Berea.

“We’re really trying to encourage folks to come to Berea and shop, and our folks to stay at home and shop local,” says Fraley. “For Small Business Saturday, we really hope to support our local businesses who have survived and thrived through the pandemic and are now ready to move forward into the post-pandemic world.”

Berea’s Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Twilight Christmas Parade through downtown December 4th.