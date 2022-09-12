Mayor Gorton, mayoral candidate David Kloiber address gun violence in Lexington

At least 9 people were shot over the weekend, last week a shooting broke out at a house party off UK's campus, as well as an officer involved shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mayor Linda Gorton says the amount of violence we are seeing nationwide is unlike anything we’ve seen before.

That people are no longer talking out their disagreements.

“The rash of gun violence, it is a shift, in society and we’re seeing it all across the country” said Mayor Gorton.

Mayoral candidate David Kloiber commenting on the violence as well, saying you have to listen to what people are saying about not feeling safe in Lexington.

“These issues are far ranging, when you’re dealing with gun violence. it’s not something that you can solve with one person in one year at one time it takes time to put the systems in place” said Kloiber.

Mayor Gorton claims she is doing everything she can to address the issue, including putting up lights in Tandy park, closing the parks early, adding 6 new officers in neighborhoods and a bigger police presence downtown.

She also touched on the cities partnership with One Lexington.

Though she says recently, even with an increase in police presence, it seems many people are getting bolder.

“What happened over the weekend with the shooting is they did it right practically in front of the police and this is new, this is something we haven’t seen before. It is the brazen disrespect for laws, police, any of that” added Mayor Gorton.

Many people have asked the city to implement the gun violence intervention system but Mayor Gorton is sticking by her stance that there is not enough evidence that it is effective, and that it would target minorities.