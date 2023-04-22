Mayor Gorton holds annual Neighborhood Summit

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington community got the opportunity to learn more about the challenges and opportunities facing the city and its neighborhoods early Saturday.

It was all part of Mayor Linda Gorton’s annual Mayor Neighborhood Summit. The event was held at the Lexington Senior Center on Life Lane.

The summit included breakout sessions featuring the topics of police technology, parks and public space, and a public art collaborative art program.

Mayor Gorton says the event provided a great way for people to connect and learn about the ongoing work of city government.

“The goal of course is education. But its also interaction. People go sit at a table and they meet new people from a different neighborhood. We have had wonderful things occur from these, including neighborhood partnerships from one district to another district where they’ve had a similar issue and they work on it together. It’s a great outcome that way,” said the mayor.

This was the fifth citywide summit.