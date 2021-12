Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center update

Update shared Friday, Dec. 17 at 9 p.m.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Regional Emergency Operations Center at Mayfield continues to coordinate a multi-agency response to the catastrophic tornado that caused major damage in Mayfield/Graves County and areas of Marshall County.

According to EOC, there are several changes from today’s situational assessment that include specific phone numbers and other information.

All information about ongoing efforts coordinated by the EOC will be posted HERE.

Graves County Tornado Relief Hotline (UPDATED)

Residents can request assistance through the Graves County Tornado Relief Hotline at 270-727-5114. Community members should use the hotline for help if they do not have food, water, tarps, generators, blankets, or other items. The hotline is operated from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. After hour voicemails are also monitored. Please continue to use 911 for emergencies.

Supply Distribution Locations (Update)

Distribution points for water, food and other supplies have been established. These Point of Distribution (POD) locations will offer pick-up for basic materials to supply families and individuals with enough food and water for approximately three days. Each family will then rotate through to receive another three-day supply. PODs will be open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Saturday. Individuals who are picking up supplies should exercise patience and use caution for their safety and the safety of workers. Donations are not accepted at the PODs or the airport.

Graves County Fairgrounds (Drive-Through Only) Items Available: Food, water, baby supplies and cleaning supplies. 101 Housman Street Mayfield, KY

High Point Baptist Church Items Available: Food and water. 220 Farthing Street (9th & Farthing)

Supply Donations and Drop-off Location (UPDATED)

At this time, the donations of water, clothing and household items are sufficient. Please delay any donations of these items. Please take note there is a need only for the following specific items:

NEW red gas and yellow diesel cans. Used cans will not be accepted.

Electric and propane heaters

Extension cords (15-100 ft.)

Power strips

Tarps

These items may be donated at 1 General Tire Way in Mayfield, the old General Tire plant, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This donation center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 19. Items will not be accepted at other locations or outside specific hours. If you have specific goods or resources to offer please indicate the capability and availability HERE.

Welfare Checks

Crews continue welfare checks on people in their homes that have no power along the tornado corridor. These crews will have water and some food supplies for distribution. By this time, any food stored in refrigerators that are without power should be considered unsafe for consumption and thrown away.

Local Missing Person Hotline

Anyone who fears that a loved one or friend is still missing due to the tornado, please contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721. Kentucky State Police believe everyone is accounted for but we want to be absolutely certain.

Mayfield-Graves County Tornado Relief Fund

An account to handle cash donations has been set up through Independence Bank. Donations may be directed to the fund via Independence Bank, P.O. Box 9, Fancy Farm, Kentucky 42034 or online at https://gofund.me/3dabe793. This account will be used to assist individuals in the tornado corridor.

Volunteer Coordination – West KY Area

At this time, the response effort has sufficient volunteers. However, there will be a need for volunteers in the coming weeks as the recovery advances. Volunteers should be part of an organized group with a specific mission in mind. In the coming weeks, volunteers will be needed to assist individual home and business owners with clean-up efforts. Groups from the local area who are organizing volunteers to assist with clean-up efforts in coming weeks should call the Tornado Volunteer Hotline at 270-216-0903 or email information to Mayfieldvolunteers@gmail.com. Please include the number of volunteers in your group, types of assistance you can provide, and times your group can be available. You can also go to the following webpage to sign up: https://surveyhero.com\c\viuf4h7p

Transportation

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews and area road departments have been on-site assisting the Graves County Highway Maintenance Crew and have completed clearing streets and county roads. Since Sunday, more than 1,530 loads of material have been removed totaling more than 17,800 cubic yards of material. Motorists should continue to avoid traveling downtown unless they are directly involved in recovery efforts. We would like to emphasize that this operation was for street clearing only. Efforts to remove debris from private property to FEMA standards will be organized at a later date.

Photo Documentation for Insurance and FEMA

Prior to removing any debris from their property, residents and property owners with tornado damage should take photos to have for insurance documentation. These photos will also assist community leaders as they seek disaster assistance from FEMA and other agencies.

FEMA Applications

The fastest way for individuals to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is through the link below. You can also apply by calling 1-800-621-3362 (TTY 1-800-462-7585) or though the FEMA mobile app or disasterassistance.gov.

Traffic Signals

While electricity has been restored at most locations, some traffic signals directly in the tornado damage zone remain out of service. 4-Way Stop signs have been placed at these intersections. When you encounter a 4-Way Stop, use appropriate caution. Look and look again before entering the intersection.

Electric Utilities (UPDATE)

Mayfield Electric System has restored service to customers living on the southside of its territory. Power has been restored to 1,577 customers. Numerous outside crews are supporting the utility with mutual aid, but power restoration to parts of the city could be lengthy. West KY RECC reports that almost all of its customers have power. Some 250 homes cannot be energized because of serious damage. Customers may check the WKRECC Facebook page for more info.

Water Utilities (UPDATE)

The boil water for the City of Mayfield and Hickory has been lifted. Please notify the water department of any broken water lines or leaks. When moving debris, please keep water meters and hydrants clear. Water meters should also remain covered to prevent freezing during cold weather.

Security

National Guard members are on-site to assist law enforcement with security. More are expected to arrive on Monday. There is a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew for Mayfield and parts of Graves County impacted by the tornado. Police will aggressively enforce this curfew. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has provided 19 additional officers to support local law enforcement activities.

Security Concern

Homeowners are advised to ask for identification when they are approached by people claiming to be working in an official capacity and report suspicious activity to police.

Medication and Package Deliveries

Fed Ex and UPS have deliveries of medication and other packages that would normally go to addresses within the damage corridor. They have moved their pick-up location to a lot next to the Linwood Chevrolet dealership on U.S. 45 just north of the Interstate 69 Mayfield Exit 25 Interchange. Fed Ex and UPS will notify the intended recipient through their electronic notification system as packages arrive on-site.

Medical Assistance/Medications

Jackson Purchase Medical Center is no longer at capacity. Additional ambulances will be stationed at the hospital to assist with patient transfers should the need arise.

According to EOC, Kentucky Care has established a location in front of Lowes on Paris Road in cooperation with Gibson Pharmacy to assist those who lost medications to the tornado. Kentucky Care has an additional location at 110 Kings Drive in Mayfield. A mobile medical clinic is also expected at this site on Wednesday to meet basic medical needs.

The Red Cross will be set up at First Baptist Church from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and will provide health services, including mental health and spiritual care.

Senior Citizens With Health Issues in Tornado Zone

Senior Citizens who have health issues and live in the tornado corridor or are without power may be eligible to temporarily stay in a nursing home until services are restored to their home. This is for senior citizens on Medicare or Medicaid.

Special Note on Use of Generators

Homeowners using generators should be aware of the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning. Keep generators away from windows and doors. Use caution when fueling to avoid the opportunity for fire. Use caution to prevent generators from back feeding along power lines. Homeowners should also be aware of the hazards associated with the use of an unvented space heaters and other alternate heat sources that can create hazardous conditions or cause fire. Please use extra caution.

Hazardous Materials

If you encounter hazardous waste materials during clean-up efforts call the Tornado Recovery Hotline at 270-727-5114. There are some canisters of hazardous materials that were carried off by the tornado. Homeowners should be alert for these containers intermingled with limbs and other debris.

No Burning in the City of Mayfield

A Mayfield city ordinance prohibits the burning of debris. No burn permits will be issued. There is concern about the possibility of asbestos and other hazardous materials intermingled with limbs and other debris. Any debris fires will be immediately extinguished, and the owner cited for illegal burning. All debris should be hauled to the landfill.

Mail Service

The U.S. Postal Service has suspended operations at the Mayfield Post Office until further notice where a portion of the roof was taken off by the tornado. Mail to post office boxes will be temporarily transferred to the main Paducah Post Office at 300 South 4th Street, where pick-up is available during regular service hours. The Postal Service will attempt to set up a mail pickup point in Mayfield as soon as possible.

Laundry Services

The Tide Loads of Hope Laundry service is open in the Mayfield Wal-Mart parking lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Bring your load of laundry and they will wash, dry, and fold it for you.

Meals (UPDATED)

Graves County Schools are serving meals. Breakfast (7:00 – 9:00 AM) and Lunch (11:00 AM – 1:00 PM):

Fancy Farm Elementary (270 State Route 339 South, Fancy Farm, KY 42039) Sedalia Elementary (5252 State Route 97, Mayfield, KY 42066)

Symsonia Elementary (11730 State Route 131, Symsonia, KY 42082)

Wingo Elementary (449 Lebanon Street, Wingo, KY 42088)

Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner at His House Ministries (1250 KY-303, Mayfield, KY 42066)

Community members can enjoy free hot meals daily at High Point Baptist Church from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Animal Rescue (UPDATED)

The Humane Society of the United States Animal Rescue and Response Team has completed search and rescue missions for pets within Graves County. A total of 80 animals have been rescued. They are stationed at the Mayfield-Graves Animal Shelter (500 N 12th St, Mayfield, KY 42066).

Free Transportation for Graves County Residents

Fulton County Transit Authority will provide free transportation for residents from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This transportation includes, but is not limited to, transporting those needing to get supplies from the Mayfield Fairgrounds, the Fulton County Office Building, or any of the other area churches and agencies providing supplies and services such as showers and hot meals. FCTA will also transport residents in the storm damaged areas to the FEMA assistance location and unemployment assistance location.

Those needing transportation who have available phone service may call FCTA at 270-472-0662. Press 2 for service.

Shelter (UPDATED)

There is concern about families who are outside of the tornado path who are staying in their homes who do not have electricity or an alternate heat source but may need assistance with food and other items.

Kentucky State Parks continues to provide emergency shelters to distressed people affected by the tornado as well as the American Red Cross, utility crews, and first responders. Families who are in need of emergency housing should contact the State Park directly.

The Red Cross has assisted with establishing a shelter at the Mayfield First Church of Nazarene at 1200 W. Broadway. For information, call 573-747-7713.

The shelter will also feed families impacted by the storm.

Wingfield Inn in Mayfield has some rooms available for those in need of shelter. To reserve a room, please call 502-871-1437.

Updates as appropriate.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky State Police are assisting the Regional EOC by providing communication services.