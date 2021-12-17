Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center shares update

Update shared from Thursday at 9 p.m.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Regional Emergency Operations Center at Mayfield is coordinating a multi-agency response to the catastrophic tornado that caused major damage in Mayfield/Graves County and areas of Marshall County.

According to an update from the EOC, the center continues to refine contact numbers and drop-off locations for donations and points of contact for families in need of assistance.

All information about ongoing efforts coordinated by the EOC will be posted HERE.

Graves County Tornado Relief Hotline (UPDATED)

Residents can request assistance through the Graves County Tornado Relief Hotline at 270-727-5114. Community members should use the hotline for help if they do not have food, water, tarps, generators, blankets, or other items. The hotline is operated from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. After hour voicemails are also monitored. Please continue to use 911 for emergencies.

Supply Distribution Locations

Distribution points for water, food and other supplies have been established. These Point of Distribution (POD) locations will offer pick-up for basic materials to supply families and individuals with enough food and water for approximately three days. Each family will then rotate through to receive another three-day supply. PODs will be open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST. Individuals who are picking up supplies should exercise patience and use caution for their safety and the safety of workers. Donations of supplies will not be accepted at these POD locations. The airport is no longer a location to receive supplies.

Graves County Fairgrounds (Drive-Through Only) Items Available: Food, water, baby supplies and cleaning supplies. 101 Housman Street Mayfield, KY

Mayfield High School (Drive-Through Only) Items Available: Food, water, baby supplies and cleaning supplies. 700 Douthitt Street Mayfield, KY

High Point Baptist Church Items Available: Food and water. 220 Farthing Street (9th & Farthing)

Welfare Checks

Crews continue welfare checks on people in their homes that have no power along the tornado corridor. These crews will have water and some food supplies for distribution. By this time, any food stored in refrigerators that are without power should be considered unsafe for consumption and thrown away.

Local Missing Person Hotline

Anyone who fears that a loved one or friend is still missing due to the tornado, please contact Post 1 at 270.856.3721. Kentucky State Police believe everyone is accounted for but we want to be absolutely certain.

Supply Donations and Drop-off Location (UPDATED)

At this time, the donations of water, clothing and household items are sufficient. Please delay any donations of these items. There is an immediate need for:

Generators

NEW red gas and yellow diesel cans. Used cans will not be accepted.

Electric and propane heaters

Extension cords (15-100 ft.)

Power strips

Tarps

These items may be donated at 1 General Tire Way in Mayfield, the old General Tire plant, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Items will not be accepted at other locations or outside specific hours. If you have specific goods or resources to offer please indicate the capability and availability HERE.

Mayfield-Graves County Tornado Relief Fund

An account to handle cash donations has been set up through Independence Bank. Donations may be directed to the fund via Independence Bank, P.O. Box 9, Fancy Farm, Kentucky 42034 or online HERE. This account will be used to assist individuals in the tornado corridor.

Volunteer Coordination – West KY Area

At this time, the response effort has sufficient volunteers. However, there will be a need for volunteers in the coming weeks as the recovery advances. Volunteers should be part of an organized group with a specific mission in mind. In the coming weeks, volunteers will be needed to assist individual home and business owners with clean-up efforts. Groups from the local area who are organizing volunteers to assist with clean-up efforts in coming weeks should call the Tornado Volunteer Hotline at 270-216-0903 or email their information to Mayfieldvolunteers@gmail.com. Please include the number of volunteers in your group, types of assistance you can provide, and times your group can be available. You can also sign up online HERE.

Transportation (UPDATED)

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews and area road departments have been on-site assisting the Graves County Highway Maintenance Crew and have completed clearing streets and county roads. Since Sunday, more than 1,530 loads of material have been removed totaling more than 17,800 cubic yards of material. Motorists should continue to avoid traveling downtown unless they are directly involved in recovery efforts. We would like to emphasize that this operation was for street clearing only. Efforts to remove debris from private property to FEMA standards will be organized at a later date.

Photo Documentation for Insurance and FEMA

Prior to removing any debris from their property, residents and property owners with tornado damage should take photos to have for insurance documentation. These photos will also assist community leaders as they seek disaster assistance from FEMA and other agencies.

FEMA Applications

The fastest way for individuals to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is through the link below. You can also apply by calling 1-800-621-3362 (TTY 1-800-462-7585) or though the FEMA mobile app or click HERE.

Traffic Signals

While electricity has been restored at most locations, some traffic signals remain out of service. 4-Way Stop signs have been placed at these intersections. When you encounter a 4-Way Stop, use appropriate caution. Look and look again before entering the intersection.

Electric Utilities

West KY RECC reports a substantial amount of their service area has power restored to substations. However, more than 150 utility poles were damaged or destroyed. Customers may check the WKRECC Facebook page for more info. WKRECC has 25 mutual-aid crews on-site to assist with restoring power – an effort that could take a week or more to complete. Each crew will be escorted by a local utility representative. Rebuilding the electric system from substations out to individual customers will take time. Inclement weather

Water Utilities

The City of Mayfield is under a boil water order that will likely last at least a week or more. With use of generators to operate pumps, the city is producing water at a trickle rate to provide flow for basic use. Residents are urged to conserve water until normal water production capacity is restored. The boil order will remain in place until appropriate water production and pressure can be restored. Water pressure has recovered to allow firefighting services for the city, if needed. Please notify the water department of any broken water lines or leaks. When moving debris, please keep water meters and hydrants clear. Water meters should also remain covered to prevent freezing during cold weather.

Security

Fifty National Guard members are on-site to assist law enforcement with security. More are expected to arrive on Monday. There is a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew for Mayfield and parts of Graves County impacted by the tornado. Police will aggressively enforce this curfew. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has provided 19 additional officers to support local law enforcement activities.

Security Concern

Homeowners are advised to ask for identification when they are approached by people claiming to be working in an official capacity and report suspicious activity to police.

Medication and Package Deliveries

Fed Ex and UPS have deliveries of medication and other packages that would normally go to addresses within the damage corridor. They have moved their pick-up location to a lot next to the Linwood Chevrolet dealership on U.S. 45 just north of the Interstate 69 Mayfield Exit 25 Interchange. Fed Ex and UPS will notify the intended recipient through their electronic notification system as packages arrive on-site.

Medical Assistance/Medications (UPDATED)

Jackson Purchase Medical Center is no longer at capacity. Additional ambulances will be stationed at the hospital to assist with patient transfers should the need arise.

Kentucky Care has established a location in front of Lowes on Paris Road in cooperation with Gibson Pharmacy to assist those who lost medications to the tornado. Kentucky Care has an additional location at 110 Kings Drive, Mayfield, KY. A mobile medical clinic is also expected at this site on Wednesday to meet basic medical needs.

The Red Cross will be set up at First Baptist Church from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and will provide health services, including mental health and spiritual care.

Senior Citizens With Health Issues in Tornado Zone

Senior Citizens who have health issues and live in the tornado corridor or are without power may be eligible to temporarily stay in a nursing home until services are restored to their home. This is for senior citizens on Medicare or Medicaid.

Special Note on Use of Generators

Homeowners using generators should be aware of the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning. Keep generators away from windows and doors. Use caution when fueling to avoid the opportunity for fire. Use caution to prevent generators from back feeding along power lines. Homeowners should also be aware of the hazards associated with the use of an unvented space heaters and other alternate heat sources that can create hazardous conditions or cause fire. Please use extra caution.

Hazardous Materials

If you encounter hazardous waste materials during clean-up efforts call the Tornado Recovery Hotline at 270-727-5114. There are some canisters of hazardous materials that were carried off by the tornado. Homeowners should be alert for these containers intermingled with limbs and other debris.

No Burning in the City of Mayfield

A Mayfield city ordinance prohibits the burning of debris. No burn permits will be issued. There is concern about the possibility of asbestos and other hazardous materials intermingled with limbs and other debris. Any debris fires will be immediately extinguished, and the owner cited for illegal burning. All debris should be hauled to the landfill.

Mail Service

The U.S. Postal Service has suspended operations at the Mayfield Post Office until further notice where a portion of the roof was taken off by the tornado. Mail to post office boxes will be temporarily transferred to the main Paducah Post Office at 300 South 4th Street, where pick-up is available during regular service hours. The Postal Service will attempt to set up a mail pickup point in Mayfield as soon as possible.

Laundry Services

The Tide Loads of Hope Laundry service is open in the Mayfield Wal-Mart parking lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Bring your load of laundry and they will wash, dry, and fold it for you.

Meals (UPDATED)

Graves County Schools are serving meals. Breakfast (7:00 – 9:00 AM) and Lunch (11:00 AM – 1:00 PM):

Fancy Farm Elementary (270 State Route 339 South, Fancy Farm, KY 42039) Sedalia Elementary (5252 State Route 97, Mayfield, KY 42066)

Symsonia Elementary (11730 State Route 131, Symsonia, KY 42082)

Wingo Elementary (449 Lebanon Street, Wingo, KY 42088)

Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner at His House Ministries (1250 KY-303, Mayfield, KY 42066)

Community members can enjoy free hot meals daily at High Point Baptist Church from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Water Treatment Unit (NEW)

A Water Treatment Unit is setup at the Graves County Health Department and can be used for individuals who need to fill large containers, gallon containers or other water holding devices. The Water Treatment Unit is open to the public from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Animal Rescue (UPDATED)

The Humane Society of the United States Animal Rescue and Response Team has completed search and rescue missions for pets within Graves County. A total of 71 animals have been rescued and 6 pets have been reunited with families. They are stationed at the Mayfield-Graves Animal Shelter (500 N 12th St, Mayfield, KY 42066).

Free Transportation for Graves County Residents (NEW)

Fulton County Transit Authority will provide free transportation for residents from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This transportation includes, but is not limited to, transporting those needing to get supplies from the Mayfield Fairgrounds, the Fulton County Office Building, or any of the other area churches and agencies providing supplies and services such as showers and hot meals. FCTA will also transport residents in the storm damaged areas to the FEMA assistance location and unemployment assistance location.

Those needing transportation who have available phone service may call FCTA at 270-472-0662. Press 2 for service.

Shelter (UPDATED)

There is concern about families who are outside of the tornado path who are staying in their homes who do not have electricity or an alternate heat source but may need assistance with food and other items.

Kentucky State Parks are providing emergency shelters to distressed people affected by the tornado as well as the American Red Cross, utility crews, and first responders. Families who are in need of emergency housing should contact the State Park directly.

The Red Cross has assisted with establishing a shelter at the Mayfield First Church of Nazarene at 1200 W. Broadway. For information, please call 573-747-7713.

The shelter will also feed families impacted by the storm.

Wingfield Inn in Mayfield has some rooms available for those in need of shelter. To reserve a room, please call 502-871-1437.

Updates as appropriate.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky State Police are assisting the Regional EOC by providing communication services.