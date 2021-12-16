Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center crews prep for rain

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Regional Emergency Operations Center anticipates a chance of substantial rainfall over the next two days and is taking steps to prepare. According to Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center, rainfall amounts have created a sense of urgency as crews attempt to place tarps on homes that have roof damage and board up windows where needed.

There is also concern that storm debris will block storm drains to create localized flooding.

According to the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center, the effort to clear debris from roads and sidewalks to make them passable for tornado response efforts is about 90 percent complete. Emergency response crews continue to urge the importance of keeping tree limbs and other debris off curbs or the edge of the pavement, saying crews will push debris onto private property to assure fire trucks and other emergency vehicles have a clear path for access.

There will be an opportunity at a later date for FEMA approved debris disposal efforts.

According to the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center, Mayfield Electric and Water also reminds residents and businesses to avoid covering water meters. If a water meter is covered with debris and a leak develops it will block access to the valve.

Homeowners who are using equipment to move debris should avoid driving over and breaking the water meter cover. An uncovered meter is subject to freezing.

Graves County is in immediate need for specific items:

Generators

NEW red gas and yellow diesel cans. Used cans will not be accepted.

Electric and propane heaters

Extension cords (15-100 ft.)

Power strips

Tarps

Donations of only the specific items will be accepted at the warehouse at 1 General Street, in Mayfield from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Donations will not be accepted at any of the POD locations. No other items will be accepted at the present time.

Donations from outside of Mayfield should be coordinated through the Graves County EOC by phone 270-883-0072 or email Mayfielddonations@gmail.com.

Monetary donations may be directed to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund HERE.

Groups with volunteers may contact the Tornado Volunteer Hotline at 270-216-0903 or email their information to Mayfieldvolunteers@gmail.com. Additional donations will be needed once processing and warehousing facilities are developed.

For more detailed information about supply drop-off points please see our postings about ongoing recovery efforts posted HERE.

According to the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center, a more detailed update will be released on Thursday.