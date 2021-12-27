Mayfield-Graves County EMA to hold Facebook Live information event

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center and the Graves County Office of Emergency Management plan to hold a Facebook Live event on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The 5 p.m., CST, event at https://www.facebook.com/Graves-County-Office-of-Emergency-Management-203302559749060 will provide a tornado response update and offer information on where residents of the tornado corridor can go to get reliable information and various types of assistance.

Residents may submit questions in the Facebook page comments. As far as possible, those questions will be addressed during the meeting. Any that cannot be answered immediately will be answered directly with a reply in the comments on Wednesday.

Residents who are unable to join the live event may playback a recording later in the week. Residents with questions may also call the tornado relief information hotline at any time.