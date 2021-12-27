Mayfield-Graves County EMA to hold Facebook Live information event
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center and the Graves County Office of Emergency Management plan to hold a Facebook Live event on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
The 5 p.m., CST, event at https://www.facebook.com/Graves-County-Office-of-Emergency-Management-203302559749060 will provide a tornado response update and offer information on where residents of the tornado corridor can go to get reliable information and various types of assistance.
Residents may submit questions in the Facebook page comments. As far as possible, those questions will be addressed during the meeting. Any that cannot be answered immediately will be answered directly with a reply in the comments on Wednesday.
Residents who are unable to join the live event may playback a recording later in the week. Residents with questions may also call the tornado relief information hotline at any time.
Graves County Tornado Relief Hotline
Residents can request assistance through the Graves County Tornado Relief Hotline at 270-727-5114. Community members should use the hotline for help if they do not have food, water, tarps, generators, blankets, or other essential items. The hotline is operated from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. After-hour voicemails are also monitored. Please use 911 for emergencies.