Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival returns

The festival goes until Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the 26th year, the Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival kicked off Saturday at Gratz Park.

The festival, which goes all weekend, featured live music, 60 arts and crafts vendors from across the region, and about 100 food trucks and kids’ activities.

This is the first time the festival has been held since 2019, and organizers say it’s about helping get people involved downtown.

“Really, just the opportunity to bring people together in downtown. As a Downtown Lexington Partnership employee, our goal is to get people downtown,” said Developments and Events Vice President Laura Farnsworth.

If you didn’t catch it Saturday, it will be at Gratz Park on Sunday for Mother’s Day.