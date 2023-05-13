Mayfair Arts Fest returns to Gratz Park for 27th year

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Mayfest Arts Fair kicked off Saturday in Gratz Park, just in time for Mother’s Day Weekend.

The free event featured the work of more than 70 local and regional artists, painters, jewelers, and others.

“Art is accessible. And it’s a way to express yourself and it’s a way to be a part of the community,” says Luke Eldridge, a local vendor.

There was also live music, dancers, performers, concessions, and kids activities. Organizers say the event provides a family-friendly atmosphere, and gets the community together to enjoy diverse art and culture for our city and region.

“It brings people together both downtown, where they can celebrate Mother’s Day. It is a Mother’s Day tradition for so many people. It also gives local, regional and national artists a chance to meet new customers reengage old customers,and continue their craft,” says Laura Farnsworth, the director of development and events for the Downtown Lexington Partnership.

If you missed out today, the arts fair continues Mother’s Day Sunday from 11 A.M. To 5 P.M.