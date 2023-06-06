Maurices to open store in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Women’s fashion retailer Maurices is opening a new store in Frankfort.

Maurices will offer a “warm and welcoming experience in stores and is guided by the purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns,” according to a press release.

The fashion brand also offers size-inclusive clothing that “celebrates feel-good fashion.”

The new store location will open at Parkside Center on June 10 at 7000 John Davis Drive in Frankfort.