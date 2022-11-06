Masterson Equestrian Trust raises money for park improvements

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of horse riders and jockeys from around the Commonwealth and beyond were at Masterson Station Park Sunday raising money for a good cause.

Sunday marked the Masterson Equestrian Trust’s annual Benefit Hunter Pace. The trust is a non-profit made up people dedicated to preserving the park for equestrian use.

The fundraiser helps MET organizers keep the park’s facilities maintained for equestrian shows and day-to-day activities.

“We really love to be able to have events like this, to be able to put all those proceeds back into the park to support our community of riders here. Not just in Lexington, but in surrounding areas. We also have people come in from surrounding states so its always really great to be able to see people come from all over,” said Christine Siegel, the president of the Masterson Equestrian Trust. “It also enables other venues to be able to come in and rent the facility from Lexington Fayette Urban County Government Parks and Recreation. So it keeps the facility above board. It makes for a fun season of shows all year.”

The Benefit Hunter Pace is held every year on the first Sunday in November.

Groups of riders travel along a three to five mile course, jumping over obstacles and running through water. There were different pace divisions, including non-jumping and trail riders.

“The best thing for me coming out here and watching everybody is seeing smiles on everyone’s faces. And you can hear laughter across the park. It just echoes through here and everyone has such a great time,” said Siegel.

Riders competed in a costume contest, win prizes, drink apple cider, and leisurely ride with their friends without the pressure of a normal horse show event.

If you’re interested in donating to help MET’s efforts, click here.