Massive sinkhole opens under parking lot of Ky. elementary school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A massive sinkhole has opened under the parking lot of an elementary school in Bowling Green, prompting the school’s closure.

The sinkhole, which was first noticed by a maintenance team, is in the parking lot of Cumberland Trace Elementary.

Brandon Jarrett posted a photo of the sinkhole under the elementary on social media Tuesday evening.

According to ABC affiliate WBKO, Warren County Schools is now working to stop the sinkhole from growing larger while repairing damage to the school grounds.