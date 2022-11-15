Massive implosion in western Kentucky brings down 3 towers at shuttered coal plant

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE/WBKO) — Time to start your week off with a bang…

A massive triple implosion brought down a trio of cooling towers at a shuttered coal plant in western Kentucky.

The Paradise Fossil Plant in Drakesboro had serviced the area for nearly 60 years.

Its 435-foot triple towers were even the largest in the world when first built, but all three were retired by 2020 — leading the Tennessee Valley Authority to blast this bygone-era behemoth to smithereens to clear the land for future use.