Massie’s gun-toting Christmas card draws criticism

Congressman also asks Santa for ammo

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (CNN/WTVQ) – US Rep. Thomas Massie is drawing criticism after tweeting a photo of him and his family holding guns in front of a Christmas tree, just days after four teenagers were killed in a school shooting in Michigan.

“Merry Christmas!, ps. Santa, please bring ammo,” read the Saturday tweet by the Republican representative from Kentucky, which showed everyone in the photo holding various types of guns.

The reaction of parents who have lost children in school shootings was swift.

“@RepThomasMassie, since we are sharing family photos, here are mine,” tweeted Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was one of 17 people who died in the 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. “One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting.”