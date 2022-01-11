Masks delivered to UK after additional purchase for students, faculty and staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky has purchased additional masks to help fight the spread of COVID-19. According to UK, the masks were delivered to colleges and units on Tuesday for distribution.

The university has purchased two KN95 masks for all students, faculty and staff. According to UK, the masks are now available for students to pick up at a wellness hut. There are several locations across campus. You can find a location list HERE.