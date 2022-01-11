Mask now required at Lexington Public Library
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Public Library has announced a mask is now required, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.
According to a post shared by Lexington Public Library, “We are committed to keeping you and our staff healthy. Due to the ongoing impact of the Omicron variant, we are asking all staff and customers to wear a face mask while visiting the Library.”
The new requirement applies to all library branches in Lexington. Click HERE for the latest information from Lexington Public Library.